Dr. Wayne Rogers, MD
Dr. Wayne Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital.
Rogers Dermatology3b Cleveland Ct, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 272-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Doctor Rogers did an excellent job identifying and treating the skin cancer that was on my forehead and face. He fully explained the treatment plan and I 100% follow the directions. The rough scaly skin is now 100% healed and is nice and smooth. This was a process over 7 weeks. I went back for follow up visits and they always went well
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Dermatology
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Ringworm, Jock Itch and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rogers speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
