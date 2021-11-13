Dr. Wayne Ross, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Ross, DO
Overview of Dr. Wayne Ross, DO
Dr. Wayne Ross, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
Dr. Wayne C. Ross D.O., AOBNP1788 Century Blvd NE Ste B, Atlanta, GA 30345 Directions (404) 316-1340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ross has had a monumental impact on my life. He is insightful, intuitive, and empathetic. He challenges me to do difficult things, but equips me with the tools to feel capable. He often uses his personal time to “check in” on me, and genuinely cares about my progress. He feels as much a family friend as a medical provider.
About Dr. Wayne Ross, DO
Education & Certifications
- Dr Brian Weiss Hypnotherapy
- Flint Osteo Hosp
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
