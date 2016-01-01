Dr. Wayne Rummings Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rummings Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Rummings Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Rummings Jr, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Rummings Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4951
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rummings Jr?
About Dr. Wayne Rummings Jr, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1902399413
Education & Certifications
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rummings Jr accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rummings Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rummings Jr works at
Dr. Rummings Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rummings Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rummings Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rummings Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.