Dr. Wayne Shaia, MD

Neurotology
3.8 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wayne Shaia, MD

Dr. Wayne Shaia, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Michigan Ear Institiute

Dr. Shaia works at Balance & Ear Center in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shaia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Balance and Ear Center Inc.
    10200 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 288-3277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Anchored Hearing Aid Implant Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tympanometry Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Wayne Shaia, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356335947
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan Ear Institiute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med College Of Virginia/ Vcu Health Systems
    Residency
    Internship
    • Med College Of Virginia/Vcu Health System
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
