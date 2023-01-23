See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Wayne Solley, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (26)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Wayne Solley, MD

Dr. Wayne Solley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Solley works at Texas Retina Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX, Grapevine, TX and Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Solley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Retina Associates - Fort Worth
    1101 6th Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 261-9625
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Texas Retina Associates - Arlington
    801 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 261-9625
  3. 3
    Texas Retina Associates - Grapevine
    1040 Texan Trl # 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 310-0107
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
  4. 4
    Texas Retina Associates - Wichita Falls
    5800 Kell Blvd Ste 100, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 691-3232
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Jan 23, 2023
    This practice is extremely busy because it’s the BEST eye care in DFW. From scheduling with Jenna to testing with Andrew to surgery, my experience is exemplary. Dr. Solley is empathetic, caring, encouraging, and time efficient. He is a highly skilled diagnostician and surgeon. 10 minutes with him is worth more than an hour with any other doctor. I faced surgery with trepidation. After surgery, I spoke to Maria because I had concerns. She put me at ease AND planned an post-op visit. At post-op, I was despondent, unsure I had made the right decision. My comments to Vicky were shared with Dr. Solley before he saw me. He explained I made the right decision and healing will convince me of that. Cory shared information about what to expect next. She is spot on. I am under the care of a stellar team, interested in every possible way about my eye health. They are doing great things and I am grateful.
    Brenda Daily — Jan 23, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wayne Solley, MD
    About Dr. Wayne Solley, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1528042447
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Internship
    • Baptist Medical Center - East|Baptist Medical Center-East
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Solley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solley has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Solley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

