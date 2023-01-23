Dr. Solley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne Solley, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Solley, MD
Dr. Wayne Solley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Solley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Solley's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Retina Associates - Fort Worth1101 6th Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 261-9625Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
Texas Retina Associates - Arlington801 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 261-9625
-
3
Texas Retina Associates - Grapevine1040 Texan Trl # 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 310-0107Tuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 12:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
-
4
Texas Retina Associates - Wichita Falls5800 Kell Blvd Ste 100, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 691-3232Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solley?
This practice is extremely busy because it’s the BEST eye care in DFW. From scheduling with Jenna to testing with Andrew to surgery, my experience is exemplary. Dr. Solley is empathetic, caring, encouraging, and time efficient. He is a highly skilled diagnostician and surgeon. 10 minutes with him is worth more than an hour with any other doctor. I faced surgery with trepidation. After surgery, I spoke to Maria because I had concerns. She put me at ease AND planned an post-op visit. At post-op, I was despondent, unsure I had made the right decision. My comments to Vicky were shared with Dr. Solley before he saw me. He explained I made the right decision and healing will convince me of that. Cory shared information about what to expect next. She is spot on. I am under the care of a stellar team, interested in every possible way about my eye health. They are doing great things and I am grateful.
About Dr. Wayne Solley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1528042447
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center - East|Baptist Medical Center-East
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solley works at
Dr. Solley has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Solley speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Solley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.