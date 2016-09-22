See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Wayne Stillick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Wayne Stillick, MD

Neonatal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Wayne Stillick, MD

Dr. Wayne Stillick, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their residency with University Of Ok College Of Med

Dr. Stillick works at Alaska Neonatology Associates in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Stillick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Neonatology Associates
    3340 Providence Dr Ste 366, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Dehydration
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Dehydration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stillick?

    Sep 22, 2016
    Dr. Stillick delivered our first baby by emergency c-section 6 weeks early. I had never met him. My first encounter of him was the sound of his voice as he resuscitated my tiny precious baby as I laid helplessly nearby, unable to do anything but listen and pray. Dr. Stillick saved my sons life. And he sought us out directly to give us updates and made himself available to us in the NICU to answer questions. I haven't met a more compassionate doctor, ever.
    Lisa in Rogers, AR — Sep 22, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wayne Stillick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wayne Stillick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stillick to family and friends

    Dr. Stillick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stillick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wayne Stillick, MD.

    About Dr. Wayne Stillick, MD

    Specialties
    • Neonatal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457344285
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ok College Of Med
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Stillick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stillick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stillick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stillick works at Alaska Neonatology Associates in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Stillick’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stillick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stillick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stillick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stillick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wayne Stillick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.