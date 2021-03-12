See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pearl City, HI
Dr. Wayne Suga, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (10)
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wayne Suga, MD

Dr. Wayne Suga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pearl City, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.

Dr. Suga works at Rehab Therapy Partners Inc in Pearl City, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Suga's Office Locations

    Rehab Therapy Partners Inc
    98-1238 Kaahumanu St Ste 304, Pearl City, HI 96782 (808) 484-5656

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pali Momi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Smoking Cessation Counseling
Chronic Neck Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Chronic Neck Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 12, 2021
    Dr Suga and his staff have been our primary care team for more than 9 years. We are grateful to get appointments with limited wait. During appointments, Dr Suga takes time to search for root causes, rather than just treat symptoms. Kudos to him, and to his assistants Jo and Maria.
    Jim from Mililani — Mar 12, 2021
    About Dr. Wayne Suga, MD

    Internal Medicine
    39 years of experience
    English
    1245343565
    Education & Certifications

    Whittier Presby Hospital
    Los Angeles Genl Hospital
    Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suga works at Rehab Therapy Partners Inc in Pearl City, HI. View the full address on Dr. Suga’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Suga. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

