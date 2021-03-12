Overview of Dr. Wayne Suga, MD

Dr. Wayne Suga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pearl City, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Suga works at Rehab Therapy Partners Inc in Pearl City, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.