Dr. Wayne Tongco, MD

Urology
3.6 (17)
Map Pin Small Bristol, TN
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wayne Tongco, MD

Dr. Wayne Tongco, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.

Dr. Tongco works at The Urology Clinic in Bristol, TN with other offices in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tongco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Clinic At Bristol
    350 Steeles Rd Ste 1, Bristol, TN 37620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 844-6600
  2. 2
    The Urology Clinic, at Johnson City
    2340 Knob Creek Rd Ste 720, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 926-6112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Regional Medical Center
  • Franklin Woods Community Hospital
  • Holston Valley Medical Center
  • Johnson City Medical Center
  • Sycamore Shoals Hospital
  • Unicoi County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 02, 2018
    Dr Tongco has been my dads kidney doctor for several years. Dr tongco has great with my dad. He on several occasions called my parents after hours and even on Saturday once. I have never met a doctor as good as Dr Tongco. Thank u for all you do for my dad. Amy McNeil.
    Amy McNeil in Jonesborough TN — Mar 02, 2018
    About Dr. Wayne Tongco, MD

    • Urology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609830504
    Education & Certifications

    • Urology San Antonio
    • University Tx Med School San Antonio
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Tongco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tongco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tongco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tongco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tongco has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tongco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tongco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tongco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tongco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tongco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

