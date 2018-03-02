Overview of Dr. Wayne Tongco, MD

Dr. Wayne Tongco, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.



Dr. Tongco works at The Urology Clinic in Bristol, TN with other offices in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.