Dr. Wayne Tongco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wayne Tongco, MD
Dr. Wayne Tongco, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.
Dr. Tongco works at
Dr. Tongco's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Clinic At Bristol350 Steeles Rd Ste 1, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-6600
-
2
The Urology Clinic, at Johnson City2340 Knob Creek Rd Ste 720, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 926-6112
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
- Unicoi County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tongco has been my dads kidney doctor for several years. Dr tongco has great with my dad. He on several occasions called my parents after hours and even on Saturday once. I have never met a doctor as good as Dr Tongco. Thank u for all you do for my dad. Amy McNeil.
About Dr. Wayne Tongco, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1609830504
Education & Certifications
- Urology San Antonio
- University Tx Med School San Antonio
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tongco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tongco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tongco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tongco works at
Dr. Tongco has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tongco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tongco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tongco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tongco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tongco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.