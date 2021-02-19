Overview of Dr. Wayne Tsang, MD

Dr. Wayne Tsang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Tsang works at Wayne K. Tsang M.d. Inc. in Torrance, CA with other offices in Gardena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Gout and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.