Dr. Wayne Tuckson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wayne Tuckson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Tuckson works at
Locations
-
1
Frazier Rehab Institute Medical Center East3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 583-8005
-
2
KentuckyOne Health Colorectal Surgery Associates250 E Liberty St Ste 802, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8005
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Best of the Best Great personality easy to talk to.
About Dr. Wayne Tuckson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1922039023
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- howard university hospital
- St Louis University Hospital
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
