Dr. Wayne Tuckson, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.8 (35)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wayne Tuckson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Tuckson works at UofL Health Colorectal Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frazier Rehab Institute Medical Center East
    3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-8005
  2. 2
    KentuckyOne Health Colorectal Surgery Associates
    250 E Liberty St Ste 802, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-8005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 08, 2020
    The Best of the Best Great personality easy to talk to.
    — Apr 08, 2020
    About Dr. Wayne Tuckson, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922039023
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Tuckson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuckson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tuckson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tuckson works at UofL Health Colorectal Surgery in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Tuckson’s profile.

    Dr. Tuckson has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuckson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuckson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuckson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuckson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuckson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

