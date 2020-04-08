Overview

Dr. Wayne Tuckson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Tuckson works at UofL Health Colorectal Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.