Overview of Dr. Wayne Vander Kolk, MD

Dr. Wayne Vander Kolk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wyoming, MI.



Dr. Vander Kolk works at West Michigan Surgical Specialists in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.