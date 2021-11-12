Overview of Dr. Wayne Villanueva, MD

Dr. Wayne Villanueva, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS



Dr. Villanueva works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.