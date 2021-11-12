See All Neurosurgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Wayne Villanueva, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (59)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Wayne Villanueva, MD

Dr. Wayne Villanueva, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS

Dr. Villanueva works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villanueva's Office Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery
    3900 Kresge Way Ste 51, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Baptist Health Louisville

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Pathological Spine Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Pathological Spine Fracture

    Nov 12, 2021
    Dr Villanueva was my husband's neurosurgeon in 2013 and was with us during a long recovery (7 weeks in ICU). He didn't rush in and out of his rounds. Took the time we needed for understanding what we were dealing with. His team of APRN's were super friendly and helpful as well. Great team overall!
    Greg and Jeanne Keith — Nov 12, 2021
    About Dr. Wayne Villanueva, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    Internship

