Dr. Wayne Waltzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wayne Waltzer, MD
Dr. Wayne Waltzer, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Waltzer works at
Dr. Waltzer's Office Locations
Stony Brook Urology24 Research Way Ste 500, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-1910Friday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Waltzer has surrounded himself with the most caring people you could want to care for you. Dr Waltzer is a very talented surgeon he communicates with you in a way that you understand what he is saying. He performs his surgery second to none. His PA Matt Peterson rounds out the practice with his upbeat personality and he is a perfect fit with his heart full caring. My wife had major surgery with this practice and will attest to the care that she received
About Dr. Wayne Waltzer, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1497782189
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Presby University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
