Offers telehealth
Dr. Wayne Wasemiller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Medical Neurologists Inc4120 W Memorial Rd Ste 218, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 302-2661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
His treatment isn't to throw drugs at it but find an effective treatment to making your migraines a thing of the pass.
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1396717310
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Dr. Wasemiller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasemiller accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasemiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasemiller has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasemiller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasemiller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasemiller.
