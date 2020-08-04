Overview of Dr. Wayne Wasemiller, MD

Dr. Wayne Wasemiller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Wasemiller works at Mercy Neurology Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.