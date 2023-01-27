Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayne Watson, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Watson, MD
Dr. Wayne Watson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson's Office Locations
UMC - West Clinic6600 N Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 790-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you want a doctor that sugar coats things and is not straight forward with you about your health, do not go to this doctor. Dr. Watson is straight forward with his patients because he wants to see improvement in their overall health. Dr. Watson does not like to throw medications at his patient's conditions, he wants to work with them for lifestyle changes along with medication management. He will tell you it's not okay to be unhealthy and hold you accountable.
About Dr. Wayne Watson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.