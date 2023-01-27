See All Internal Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Wayne Watson, MD

Internal Medicine
2.1 (7)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wayne Watson, MD

Dr. Wayne Watson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Watson works at UMC - West Clinic in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Watson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UMC - West Clinic
    6600 N Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 790-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rapid Flu Test
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Rapid Flu Test
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 27, 2023
    If you want a doctor that sugar coats things and is not straight forward with you about your health, do not go to this doctor. Dr. Watson is straight forward with his patients because he wants to see improvement in their overall health. Dr. Watson does not like to throw medications at his patient's conditions, he wants to work with them for lifestyle changes along with medication management. He will tell you it's not okay to be unhealthy and hold you accountable.
    N.E.W. — Jan 27, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Wayne Watson, MD
    About Dr. Wayne Watson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811995640
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Technical University
