Overview

Dr. Wayne Wells, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Wells works at MDVIP - Lebanon, Tennessee in Lebanon, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.