Dr. Wayne Whitwam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Whitwam works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.