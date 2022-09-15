Dr. Wayne Whitwam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitwam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Whitwam, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Whitwam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Locations
Scripps Physicians Medical Group320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 204, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (858) 824-2900
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners9850 Genesee Ave Ste 780, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First time patient. Dr. Whitwam was very thorough and explained my situation in a way that I could easily understand. He has a very pleasant demeanor & genuine bedside manner which made him easy to talk to. I look forward to him taking care of my medical needs.
About Dr. Wayne Whitwam, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1114048741
Education & Certifications
- U CA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
- Cardiovascular Disease
