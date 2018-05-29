Overview of Dr. Wayne Wu, MD

Dr. Wayne Wu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Wu works at Mitchell Whittaker & Wu MDs in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.