Dr. Wayne Yakes, MD

Neuroradiology
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wayne Yakes, MD

Dr. Wayne Yakes, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Yakes works at The Yakes Vascular Malformation Center in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yakes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Yakes Vascular Malformation Center
    501 E Hampden Ave Ste 4600, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-4280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, SMA Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Vascular Anomaly Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Venography Chevron Icon
Venous Malformation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. Yakes and his team were amazing. He cured my facial AVM and I am currently in “remission”. I highly recommend him and his team.
    Alyssa — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Wayne Yakes, MD

    • Neuroradiology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1982711503
    Education & Certifications

    • Baptist Memorial Hospital
    • Fitzsimons - Brooke Army Medical Center
    • Fitzsimons Med Ctr
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    • Rice University
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Yakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yakes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yakes works at The Yakes Vascular Malformation Center in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Yakes’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Yakes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yakes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yakes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yakes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

