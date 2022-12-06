Dr. Wayne Yakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Yakes, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Yakes, MD
Dr. Wayne Yakes, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Yakes works at
Dr. Yakes' Office Locations
-
1
The Yakes Vascular Malformation Center501 E Hampden Ave Ste 4600, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-4280
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yakes?
Dr. Yakes and his team were amazing. He cured my facial AVM and I am currently in “remission”. I highly recommend him and his team.
About Dr. Wayne Yakes, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982711503
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Memorial Hospital
- Fitzsimons - Brooke Army Medical Center
- Fitzsimons Med Ctr
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Rice University
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yakes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yakes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yakes works at
Dr. Yakes speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Yakes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yakes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yakes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yakes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.