Overview of Dr. Wayne Yamahata, MD

Dr. Wayne Yamahata, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Yamahata works at Wayne I. Yamahata, MD in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.