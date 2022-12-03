See All Plastic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Wayne Yamahata, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wayne Yamahata, MD

Dr. Wayne Yamahata, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Yamahata works at Wayne I. Yamahata, MD in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yamahata's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgery Center
    95 Scripps Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 929-1833
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Roseville Location
    8723 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 773-5559

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Y is truly one of a kind. He genuinely cares about his patients and takes pride in his work. He follows up with me throughout my entire healing process and ensures that my questions are all answered. If you want someone who you can trust is going to take care of you, and will work tirelessly to get the results you hope for, Dr. Y is the one! Grateful for you, Dr. Y and Staff!
    LD — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Wayne Yamahata, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942375233
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, Davis
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Yamahata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamahata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yamahata has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yamahata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamahata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamahata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamahata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamahata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

