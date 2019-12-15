Dr. Wayne Zimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Zimmer, MD
Overview of Dr. Wayne Zimmer, MD
Dr. Wayne Zimmer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Buffalo, SUNY School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson.
Dr. Zimmer works at
Dr. Zimmer's Office Locations
-
1
Noble House Facial Plastics and Otolaryngology3126 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 656-5053
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmer?
Dr Zimmer is very thorough and listens to what you say when he is making a diagnosis.
About Dr. Wayne Zimmer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174634836
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology - Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Buffalo, SUNY School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmer works at
Dr. Zimmer has seen patients for Common Cold and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.