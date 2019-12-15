Overview of Dr. Wayne Zimmer, MD

Dr. Wayne Zimmer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Buffalo, SUNY School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Zimmer works at Noble House Facial Plastics and Otolaryngology in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Common Cold and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.