Overview of Dr. Wen-Che Chung, MD

Dr. Wen-Che Chung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from China Med Coll, Taichung and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Chung works at Optum-Covina Main in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.