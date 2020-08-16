Dr. Weber Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Weber Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Weber Chen, MD
Dr. Weber Chen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Weber Chen Medical Corp.50 Alessandro Pl Ste 310, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 288-0008Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Weber Chen Medical Corp1936 Huntington Dr Ste C, South Pasadena, CA 91030 Directions (626) 288-0008
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Overall, the quality of care at this office is great. During our initial visits to understand what was going on and what our options were, I was grateful for Dr Chen. He was patient and willing to take the time to explain in taiwanese for father and then to me in english. He showed genuine care and concern for my fathers wellbeing and overall emotional state during discussions. He provided lots of information and answered our questions fully. My one concern is just how busy the ladies at the front desk are. It is sometimes tough to get a hold of someone when calling in. Though it's gotten better over the last year. Sometimes the wait in the waiting area is long. But the staff is extremely polite and nice. I feel the overall quality of care is great and just outweighs enough of wait times.
About Dr. Weber Chen, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- St Michael Med Center
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- St George's University
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Hematology & Oncology and Medical Oncology
