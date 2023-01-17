Dr. Weber Chuang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Weber Chuang, MD
Overview of Dr. Weber Chuang, MD
Dr. Weber Chuang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Dr. Chuang's Office Locations
Urology Partners of North Texas5005 S Cooper St Ste 250, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (866) 927-5938Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor highly recommend!
About Dr. Weber Chuang, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chuang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chuang has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chuang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chuang speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.