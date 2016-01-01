Dr. Claudino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wederson Claudino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wederson Claudino, MD
Dr. Wederson Claudino, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Paducah, KY.
Dr. Claudino works at
Dr. Claudino's Office Locations
Western Kentucky Hematology & Oncology Group Psc225 Medical Center Dr Ste 301, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 441-4343
Crittenden Health Systems520 W Gum St, Marion, KY 42064 Directions (270) 965-5281
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital LLC1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 444-2341
Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services131 Hospital Dr, Salem, KY 42078 Directions (270) 988-2299
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Caldwell Medical Center
- Crittenden Community Hospital
- Livingston Hospital And Healthcare Services
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wederson Claudino, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Claudino has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Claudino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
