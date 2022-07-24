Dr. Miss Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miss Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Miss Hall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.
Mendelson Orthopedics PC36622 5 Mile Rd Ste 101, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 542-0200
Genesys Surgery Center LLC35105 Warren Rd, Westland, MI 48185 Directions (734) 351-5272
Mendelson Schoenherr30205 Schoenherr Rd Ste B, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 261-1960
Ascension Medical Group Michigan11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 110, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 261-1960
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
I've been seeing Dr. Hall for my pain management since October, 21. Found Dr. Hall after a 3 year search...going through other facilities that weren't helping.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
