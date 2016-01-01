Dr. Weems Pennington III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennington III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Weems Pennington III, MD
Overview
Dr. Weems Pennington III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Dr. Pennington III works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Heart and Vascular Center137 MIRACLE DR, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 641-4874
-
2
Carolina Heart and Vascular Center336 Georgia Ave Ste 102, North Augusta, SC 29841 Directions (803) 599-8500
-
3
Carolina Heart and Vascular Center440 Society Hill Dr Ste 202, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 641-4874
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Pennington III?
About Dr. Weems Pennington III, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1215027263
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Medical Center at Garland Program
- Baylor Med Center
- Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pennington III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pennington III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pennington III works at
Dr. Pennington III has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennington III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennington III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennington III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennington III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennington III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.