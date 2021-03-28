Overview of Dr. Wei Sung, MD

Dr. Wei Sung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Carney Hospital.



Dr. Sung works at Steward Medical Group Express Care Inc in Quincy, MA with other offices in Dorchester Center, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.