Dr. Wei-Chung Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wei-Chung Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from University Of California San Diego School Of Med and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
Pasadena Office50 Alessandro Pl Ste 410, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-7114Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment for an upper Gi with Dr. Wei-Chung Chen. I was very pleased with Dr. Chen, he was very informative and took time to discuss his findings of my procedure immediately after the upper G I while I was still in the procedure room. I appreciate this because you will get written information and pictures from the procedure later and before you leave the diagnostic procedure center. Having his discussion and information before the info and pictures puts you at ease. About two weeks after the procedure you will have a follow up visit to discuss any biopsy information and/or medical recommendations. In this follow up meeting Dr Chen was very informative and took his time to have meaningful two way conversation. I appreciate his professionalism, communication and time he took with me. All my doctors have retired in the last three years. Dr. Chen is young and will be practicing medicine for many more years. He will be available for your next visit or ongoing care.
About Dr. Wei-Chung Chen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Mandarin
- 1699066381
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Florida
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- University Of California San Diego School Of Med
- Duke University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
