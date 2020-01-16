See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Wei Hao, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wei Hao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Olympic Medical Center.

Dr. Hao works at Benaroya Research Institute in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Benaroya Research Institute
    1201 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 342-6931
  2. 2
    Northgate Plaza
    9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 860-5572
  3. 3
    The Polyclinic
    904 7th Ave # 103, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 860-5572

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olympic Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
VAP Lipid Testing
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
VAP Lipid Testing

Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
VAP Lipid Testing
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Conn's Syndrome
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Insipidus
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Gestational Diabetes
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Proteinuria
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Disease
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 16, 2020
    All went smoothly, he answered all my questions, provide appropriate recommendations for my hypercalcemia / parathyroid treatment. Was a bit dry & clinical, but pleasant enough
    DAH — Jan 16, 2020
    About Dr. Wei Hao, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952334740
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Healthcare Systems
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Beijing Medical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wei Hao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hao works at Benaroya Research Institute in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hao’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

