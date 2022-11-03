Dr. Wei Liao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wei Liao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wei Liao, MD
Dr. Wei Liao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Liao's Office Locations
1
Skyview Eyecare13107 40th Rd Ste E23, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (347) 438-1609
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liao?
Good place to visit and get eyes examined. I felt optical staff spent the time with me that my eye required. She helped me to choose the perfect eye glass for me today. Thank you so much W!
About Dr. Wei Liao, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Shanghanese
- 1912091349
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Winthrop Univ Hosp
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Hunter
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liao has seen patients for Glaucoma, Pinguecula and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liao speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Shanghanese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Liao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liao.
