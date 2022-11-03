See All Ophthalmologists in Flushing, NY
Dr. Wei Liao, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wei Liao, MD

Dr. Wei Liao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Liao works at SkyView EyeCare & Optical Center in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Pinguecula and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Liao's Office Locations

    Skyview Eyecare
    13107 40th Rd Ste E23, Flushing, NY 11354 (347) 438-1609

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Glaucoma
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Good place to visit and get eyes examined. I felt optical staff spent the time with me that my eye required. She helped me to choose the perfect eye glass for me today. Thank you so much W!
    Jacob — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Wei Liao, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Shanghanese
    NPI Number
    • 1912091349
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Internship
    • Winthrop Univ Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Hunter
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wei Liao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Liao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liao works at SkyView EyeCare & Optical Center in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Liao’s profile.

    Dr. Liao has seen patients for Glaucoma, Pinguecula and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Liao speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Shanghanese.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Liao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

