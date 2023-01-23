Overview of Dr. Wei Lien, MD

Dr. Wei Lien, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Lien works at MGH BACK BAY in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.