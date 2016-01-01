Dr. Wei Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wei Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wei Liu, MD
Dr. Wei Liu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
Piedmont Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery8303 Arlington Blvd Ste 203, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 208-1998
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wei Liu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1215957899
Education & Certifications
- Beijing Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
