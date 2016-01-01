Overview of Dr. Wei Ooi, MD

Dr. Wei Ooi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital.



Dr. Ooi works at Hawaii Nephrologist, LLC in Kailua Kona, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.