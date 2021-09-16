Dr. Wei Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wei Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wei Shen, MD
Dr. Wei Shen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset600 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 627-8717Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Sf Nassau Asc LLC2200 Northern Blvd, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 243-8521
-
4
St. Francis Hospital the Heart Center100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 562-6000Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shen?
Dr. Shen has treated both my husband and myself for fractured bones in the foot; and offered options for healing, being mindful that (as senior citizens ) we did not want to have surgery. Without hesitation, Dr. Shen gave us his instructions for physical therapy, as well as exercises to be done at home. We believe he would be an excellent orthopedic physician for one, at any age, because of his quick ability to assess the severity of a situation most honestly.
About Dr. Wei Shen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1205068095
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.