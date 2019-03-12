Dr. Tang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wei Tang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wei Tang, MD
Dr. Wei Tang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Tang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tang's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor University Medical Center3500 Gaston Ave # 201, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tang?
Was referred to Dr. Tang when my former Doctor retired. Dr. Tang is very personable, very thorough, takes the time to listen to your concerns and discuss proactive processes to ensure you have a healthy life. I enjoyed meeting her and feel comfortable with her as my new Internist
About Dr. Wei Tang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1306232616
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.