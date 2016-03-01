Dr. Wei Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wei Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Wei Wang, MD
Dr. Wei Wang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Anhui Medical University|Anhwei Med College Aka Anhui Med College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Bay Area Neurocare2550 Samaritan Dr Ste F, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 642-6591
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
THE REASON I WOULD LIKE TO RECOMMEND DR. WANG , IS THE FACT THAT FIVE YEARS AGO I SUFFERED A MAJOR STROKE AND WAS GIVEN LITTLE CHANCE TO LIVE. THE HOSP. STAFF CALLED HIM AND HE LITERALLY RUSHED IN AND SAVED ME WITH EMERGENCY SURGERY. I OWE A LOT TO DR. WANG, HE IS THE BEST.
About Dr. Wei Wang, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- St Joseph's Hospital - Marshfield|University Of Wi Marshfield Clinic
- Anhui Medical University|Anhwei Med College Aka Anhui Med College
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
