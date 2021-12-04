Dr. Wei Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wei Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Wei Wang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Peking Union Medical College of Beijing and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence Newberg Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology - South at Tualatin19250 SW 90th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 692-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Colonoscopy. Dr. Wang introduced himself before I went under, explained the procedure and what to expect and asked if I had any questions. All went smoothly. Dr. Wang was forthright and professional. I give him high marks.
About Dr. Wei Wang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1639280266
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center-University of Texas at Houston
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Peking Union Medical College of Beijing
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
