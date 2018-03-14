Dr. Weihong Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Weihong Yang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
Rheumatology41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8192Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
General Internal Medicine, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
You don't have to look further for a pleasant, understanding, Dr. that not only listens to your every word but goes the extra mile to help you. I'm very happy I have someone like Dr. Yang. Linda
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Beijing Medical University
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Gout and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.