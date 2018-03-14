Overview of Dr. Weihong Yang, MD

Dr. Weihong Yang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Yang works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Gout and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.