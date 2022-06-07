Overview of Dr. Weijia Yuan, MD

Dr. Weijia Yuan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Yuan works at Ok Kyong Chaekal MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.