Dr. Weijia Yuan, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Weijia Yuan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Weijia Yuan, MD
Dr. Weijia Yuan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Yuan works at
Dr. Yuan's Office Locations
-
1
Ok Kyong Chaekal MD156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 962-5665
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Yuan?
Most empathetic and smart Dr I have ever used. So grateful for her
About Dr. Weijia Yuan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1578740981
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cencer Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center|Renji Hospital, shanghai Second Medical Univeristy
- Renji Hospital, Shanghai Second Medical University
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yuan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yuan works at
Dr. Yuan has seen patients for Arthritis of the Elbow, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yuan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yuan speaks Mandarin.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.