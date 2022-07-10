Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weil Lai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Weil Lai, MD
Dr. Weil Lai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ.
Dr. Lai works at
Dr. Lai's Office Locations
Hunterdon Urological Associates1121 US Highway 22 Ste 202, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 237-4105Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hunterdon Urological Associates1 Wescott Dr Ste 101, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 237-4105Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Tulane University Hospital and Clinic1415 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5271
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledge in his profession, performing well in treatment .
About Dr. Weil Lai, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1154632453
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai works at
Dr. Lai has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.