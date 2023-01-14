Overview

Dr. Weilan Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.



Dr. Johnson works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.