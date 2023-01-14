Dr. Weilan Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Weilan Johnson, MD
Dr. Weilan Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park1515 Medical Pkwy Ste 100100 Bldg 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 260-5860
U.S. Dermatology Partners Georgetown700 San Gabriel Village Blvd # 105, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 819-9910
I enjoy my visits to see Dr. Johnson and would recommend her to anyone. I like her sense of humor and she takes a personal interest in her patients. She is super smart but also very approachable and down to earth. I think Dr. Johnson is just awesome and I feel comfortable putting my skin’s health in her hands.
About Dr. Weilan Johnson, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1992091326
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas|Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital-Dallas
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Dermatology
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
797 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
