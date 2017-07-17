Dr. Weily Soong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Weily Soong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Weily Soong, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and UAB Hospital.
Dr. Soong works at
Locations
Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center2010 Patton Chapel Rd Ste 200, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 871-9661Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center - Cullman1800 AL Highway 157 Ste 201, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (205) 871-9661
Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center13521 Old Highway 280, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 871-9661
Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center2108 Al-157, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (205) 871-9661
Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center504 Brookwood Blvd, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 871-9661
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Soong listens and makes an informed decision on what type of treatment is best. He always prepares you for the costs of the tests.
About Dr. Weily Soong, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316981608
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Birmingham-Southern College
