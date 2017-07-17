Overview

Dr. Weily Soong, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and UAB Hospital.



Dr. Soong works at Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center in Vestavia Hills, AL with other offices in Cullman, AL, Birmingham, AL and Homewood, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Pollen Allergy and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.