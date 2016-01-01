Dr. Weisi Yan, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Weisi Yan, MB BS
Dr. Weisi Yan, MB BS is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.
Baptist Health Corbin Radiation Oncology1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Radiation Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Yan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.