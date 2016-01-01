Dr. Surkhabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss Surkhabi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA.
Hoag - Huntington Harbour5341 WARNER AVE, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Directions (714) 477-8490Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hoag Urgent Care Newport Beach500 Superior Ave Ste 160, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 791-3006
Advanced Eyecare of Orange County Inc.19582 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 477-8490
Hoag Urgent Care Newport Coast21115 Newport Coast Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92657 Directions (949) 557-0730
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1427586759
- Family Practice
Dr. Surkhabi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surkhabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surkhabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surkhabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.