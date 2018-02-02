See All Gastroenterologists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Weiwei Cao, MD

Gastroenterology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Weiwei Cao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from Taishan Medical College.

Dr. Cao works at Austin Regional Clinic in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX and Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Regional Clinic
    940 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-9024
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Baylor Scott & White Clinic Cedar Park
    910 E WHITESTONE BLVD, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 260-6100
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Seton Heart Institute Cedar Park
    1401 Medical Pkwy Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 260-1581
  4. 4
    ARC Far West Medical Tower
    6811 Austin Center Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 346-8888
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dysphagia
Heartburn
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dysphagia
Heartburn

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dysphagia
Heartburn
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Constipation
Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cirrhosis
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Ischemia
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Pelvic Abscess
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 02, 2018
    Dr Cao is caring and impressively knowledgeable. I feel well informed and well cared for.
    — Feb 02, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Weiwei Cao, MD
    About Dr. Weiwei Cao, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992987283
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Danbury Hosp Yale University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Taishan Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weiwei Cao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cao has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

