Dr. Weiwei Dai, DO
Overview of Dr. Weiwei Dai, DO
Dr. Weiwei Dai, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dai's Office Locations
- 1 4100 High Resort Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 291-2730
- 2 2400 Unser Blvd SE Fl 1, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 291-2730
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Refuses to give up on me ! Listens and cares.
About Dr. Weiwei Dai, DO
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1417248469
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dai has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dai speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dai.
