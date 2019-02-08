Overview

Dr. Weizheng Wang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HENGYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Rutgers Health Gastroenterology in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.