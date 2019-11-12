Overview

Dr. Weldon Butler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Weldon Butler Mds in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.