Dr. Weldon Haw, MD
Overview of Dr. Weldon Haw, MD
Dr. Weldon Haw, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Haw's Office Locations
Regents of the University of Uc9415 CAMPUS POINT DR, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 534-6290
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 552-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Again, I need to thank you, Dr. Weldon Haw, and his team at Shiley Eye Institute at UCSD. I had to have surgery to remove my right eye cataract. I had surgery on my left eye about last year, and it went so well. This time I was relaxed, knowing that I was in good hands. Dr. Michael J Ang was the assistant doctor, and I have to give my thanks to him. Basically, Shiley Institute is a fantastic place for any eye problems. I can't express how happy I'm for having the surgery done by Dr. Weldon Haw.
About Dr. Weldon Haw, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haw has seen patients for Ocular Surface Reconstruction, Chorioretinitis and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haw speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haw.
